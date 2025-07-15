Tusker ‘Bhathiya’ dies after prolonged treatment

The wild tusker ‘Bhathiya’, who was under treatment for gunshot injuries, died early this morning (July 15) in Polpithigama, according to the Department of Wildlife Conservation.

‘Bhathiya’, a well-known and majestic tusker aged between 30 and 35 years, had been receiving veterinary care for several days after suffering gunshot wounds about two months ago.

Despite continuous efforts by a team of veterinarians and wildlife experts, the animal’s condition remained critical.

Recently, the tusker fell into a water pit, further worsening his health. The treatment team, led by Professor Ashoka Dangolla, former Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Peradeniya, had been working tirelessly to save him.

Veterinarians reported that ‘Bhathiya’ was suffering from severe muscle degeneration and poor blood circulation. On July 14, they made an effort to turn the tusker to his other side to aid in recovery, but his condition did not improve.

The Department noted that ‘Bhathiya’ was admired for his dignified presence and well-balanced physique, and his loss is deeply felt by wildlife officials and conservationists.