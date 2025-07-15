Dr. Maheshi Wijeratne released on bail

Posted by Editor on July 15, 2025 - 11:28 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of Dr. Maheshi Wijeratne, a Consultant Neurosurgeon at Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital, who was remanded on suspicion of committing the offense of corruption by selling surgical equipment to patients at high prices.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga issued the order after considering the submissions made by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and representations of the defense counsel.

Accordingly, the suspect was ordered to be released on cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and two personal bails of Rs. 5 million each.

The suspect was also banned from entering Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital and prohibited from traveling abroad.