Ex-SriLankan chief Nishantha Wickramasinghe granted bail

Posted by Editor on July 15, 2025 - 11:30 am

The former Chairman of SriLankan Airlines, Nishantha Wickramasinghe, who was arrested and remanded under charges of corruption by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga issued the order after considering the facts presented by both CIABOC officials and the defense counsel.

Wickramasinghe was released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and three personal sureties of Rs. 5 million each. In addition, the Magistrate imposed a travel ban, preventing the suspect from leaving the country.