Sri Lanka President agrees to form interim Government

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed Mahanayake of the three Chapters that he was agreeable to take immediate steps to form an interim government and resolve the economic crisis, Chief Registrar of the Asgiri Chapter Ven. Medagama Dhammananda Thera said.

He stated that the President has also assured that he will take immediate steps to resolve the economic crisis in the country.

The prelate also said the President has expressed willingness to present a new Constitution with the approval of Parliament.

It is reported that the relevant letter was handed over to the Chief Prelates by the Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana Professor Kapila Gunawardena yesterday (April 24).

The proposal was submitted to the President on the 04th April 2022 to take action on the current crisis in the country as per a joint decision taken by the Chief Prelates.