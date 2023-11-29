Sri Lanka President appoints Deshabandu Tennakoon as acting IGP

Posted by Editor on November 29, 2023 - 12:59 pm

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon as the acting Inspector General of Police for three months.

It is also reported that Deshabandu Tennakoon will be permanently appointed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) after 3 months.

Meanwhile, a proposal to limit the tenure of the IGP to a maximum of 3 years, is going to be submitted to the Cabinet.

Accordingly, if a person appointed to the post of IGP does not complete the age of 60 years within 3 years from the date of his appointment, the above rule will be applied to him.