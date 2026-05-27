Sri Lanka President calls for spiritual revival at State Vesak Festival

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 27, 2026 - 9:00 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said a spiritual revival is essential for the country’s economic revival, while calling on all citizens to unite to protect the Buddha Sasana and Dhamma for future generations.

The President made these remarks on May 27, 2026 while attending the inaugural ceremony of the 2026 State Vesak Festival at the Midellawala Purana Rajamaha Viharaya in Thihagoda.

The 2026 State Vesak Festival, marking the 2570th Buddhist Year, is being held under the theme “Abhiththaretha Kalyane” and titled “Dakshina Prabha” in Matara from May 27 to June 1, 2026 in line with National Vesak Week.

President Dissanayake stated that Buddhism does not belong only to present-day Buddhists or monks, but was preached for the liberation and well-being of all humanity. He also said the Government expects to soon introduce the necessary laws to allow the Maha Sangha to maintain the Sangha institution according to Vinaya discipline.

The President said the Maha Sangha of the three Nikayas had formally requested amendments to Sections 41 and 42 of the Viharagam and Devalagam Act of 1931 and the restoration of disciplinary authority through Dhamma courts against monks who violate discipline.

He said the Cabinet had already approved the proposed amendments and discussions had recently been held with the Chief Prelates and Secretaries of the Malwathu, Asgiri, Ramanna and Amarapura Chapters, together with the Commissioner of Buddhist Affairs and the Attorney General. According to the President, a final consensus had been reached and the Government would soon introduce the relevant legislation.

President Dissanayake also expressed concern over incidents involving monks and narcotics offences, saying such incidents cause deep pain to society. He said the Government and Maha Sangha are committed to protecting the dignity of the Buddha Sasana and maintaining discipline within religious institutions.

Speaking further, the President said Sri Lanka’s history shows that spiritual revival and economic prosperity have always progressed together. He said economic growth cannot be achieved only through infrastructure development, but also requires a righteous society built on compassion, understanding and moral values.

The President said the Government aims to achieve both economic and spiritual revival together and highlighted the World Buddhist Conference scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka this November as an important milestone in that effort.

The “Dakshina Prabha” National Vesak Festival includes two Vesak zones: the “Prathipaththi Pooja” zone centred around the historic Matara Fort area and the “Amisa Pooja” zone located within Matara city and the Beach Park area.

The Prathipaththi Pooja zone features sacred relic exhibitions, Dhamma sermons and discussions, devotional poetry recitals, almsgiving programmes, sil observances and meditation programmes.

Meanwhile, the Amisa Pooja zone includes a giant Vesak pandal near the Fort Wall and city centre, a Vesak lantern competition at the Matara Beach Park, devotional music performances by the Tri-Forces and Police near Pigeon Island, puppet shows and cultural performances showcasing Southern traditional arts.

Special attractions organised for the festival include an AI-powered light display featuring Buddhist symbols in the sky, Jataka story presentations through Southern puppetry and digital screenings of Jataka stories and films using LED displays across the city.

Alongside the State Vesak Festival, a photographic exhibition organised by the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka was also inaugurated under the patronage of President Dissanayake and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha.

A special commemorative stamp issued for the 2570th State Vesak Festival and a set of three Vesak commemorative stamps featuring temples in the Matara District were also officially released during the event, with the first stamp presented to the President.

President Dissanayake also presented official “Pooja Bhoomi Sannas” declarations to several religious sites of historical significance in the Southern Province.

The President further called on all religious leaders and citizens to work together to protect future generations from social crises, including the spread of narcotics, and to strengthen moral and spiritual values in society.