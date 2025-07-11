Sri Lanka President calls for unified governance to drive national development

Posted by Editor on July 11, 2025 - 8:30 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasised that while steering the country forward economically and improving the people’s standard of living, political authorities and public officials should be integrated into a unified system.

The President stated that no one can work in isolation, and he called upon everyone to support the government’s initiatives aimed at benefiting the public.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made these remarks this morning (July 11) while attending the Hambantota District Special Coordination Committee meeting, held at the auditorium of the Hambantota District Secretariat.

Issues and challenges in the district’s development activities were extensively discussed, including problems in the agriculture, fisheries, health, education, rural roads, land, and irrigation sectors—along with potential solutions and the successful implementation of the digitalisation programme.

The allocations made through the 2025 Budget for ministries, departments, and institutions—as well as the progress of ongoing projects and those planned to commence before the end of this year using these funds—were also reviewed.

Although Rs. 574 million has been allocated for the Hambantota District this year under the Southern Province Development Programme, it was revealed that only about Rs. 23 million has been spent so far, amounting to approximately 4% progress.

The President questioned officials about this and stressed the need to properly utilise the relevant allocations to meet public needs before the end of the year.

Land issues, including the clearance of lands belonging to the Mahaweli Authority, were also discussed. The President emphasised that instead of granting land to various authorities or for irregular transactions, the country needs a culture of allocating land to suitable individuals for economically productive purposes.

The President also instructed that a proper review be conducted of the school system in the Hambantota District and that a comprehensive plan be presented. He emphasised that this plan must ensure quality education for all children, effective human resource management, and optimal use of available resources.

The President pointed out that problems cannot be solved through emotions or assumptions and that a structured data system is essential. He stated that data should be analysed and used as the foundation for formulating solutions.

Attention was also drawn to problems within public institutions, including staff shortages. The President stated that the government has prepared plans to revitalise the weakened public service, including recruiting 30,000 new employees after a five-year gap. He also noted that the upcoming budget is expected to allocate funds for providing essential vehicles to facilitate the duties of officers, including Divisional Secretaries.

The President also reviewed matters concerning the Hambantota Elephant Management Reserve. He stressed the importance of implementing the proposed elephant corridor project by acquiring the identified lands, regardless of whether they belong to the public or private sector.

Agricultural issues in the district, along with problems related to the fisheries harbour, were also discussed, including potential short-term and long-term solutions.

Attention was also drawn to a letter submitted by health officials requesting Rs. 70 million to complete the construction of the kidney unit at the Hambantota District General Hospital. The President said he would personally intervene and discuss the matter with the Treasury to secure the required funds.

The President noted that while in the past a country’s development was measured by the construction of large buildings, today it is measured by technology. He stated that digital transformation within the next five years is a key government objective.

To this end, the President highlighted the importance of creating a cultural shift among citizens. He announced that the upcoming month of September would be declared the month for promoting a digital culture in the country, with awareness programmes being planned.

The President further stated that Sri Lanka should be recognised with a new identity in the digital world and that the digital ID will mark a new milestone in that journey.

Also present at the occasion were the Co-Chairpersons of the Hambantota District Coordination Committees, Southern Province Governor Bandula Harischandra and Member of Parliament Nihal Galappaththi; Deputy Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Ruwan Prabha Senarath; Hambantota District MPs Aravinda Senaratne Witharana, Athula Welandagoda, and Saliya Sandaruwan Madurasinghe; Chief Secretary of the Southern Province Sumith Alahakoon; representatives of local government institutions; Hambantota District Secretary Bimal Indrajith de Silva; as well as government and security sector officials from the district.