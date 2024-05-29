Sri Lanka President confirms upcoming Election and Power Decentralization plans

Posted by Editor on May 29, 2024 - 4:05 pm

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe confirmed that the presidential election will definitely take place in the future and that funds have already been allocated for it.

He made this announcement on Tuesday (May 28) during the ‘What’s New’ workshop on legal reform with young legal professionals at the President’s office.

President Wickremesinghe also noted that none of the declared presidential candidates have proposed abolishing the executive powers of the presidency.

He acknowledged both the advantages and disadvantages of the executive presidential system, highlighting its role in building Sri Lanka’s economy and ending the 30-year war.

Additionally, President Wickremesinghe stressed the need for laws to make the President accountable to Parliament.

He mentioned that some executive powers have already been transferred to Provincial Councils and Parliamentary Oversight Committees and indicated that new bills will further delegate the President’s powers to Parliament.