Sri Lanka President confirms upcoming Election and Power Decentralization plans
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe confirmed that the presidential election will definitely take place in the future and that funds have already been allocated for it.
He made this announcement on Tuesday (May 28) during the ‘What’s New’ workshop on legal reform with young legal professionals at the President’s office.
President Wickremesinghe also noted that none of the declared presidential candidates have proposed abolishing the executive powers of the presidency.
He acknowledged both the advantages and disadvantages of the executive presidential system, highlighting its role in building Sri Lanka’s economy and ending the 30-year war.
Additionally, President Wickremesinghe stressed the need for laws to make the President accountable to Parliament.
He mentioned that some executive powers have already been transferred to Provincial Councils and Parliamentary Oversight Committees and indicated that new bills will further delegate the President’s powers to Parliament.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Bus driver arrested for driving on railway track to avoid traffic June 2, 2024
- Severe weather in Sri Lanka: 10 dead, evacuations amid floods and landslide warnings June 2, 2024
- Sri Lanka closes all schools nationwide on June 3 due to severe weather June 2, 2024
- Flooding kills 3 members of the same family in Puwakpitiya June 2, 2024
- 2023 ANNI Report: Sri Lanka Country Chapter Launched June 2, 2024
Strangely, no Sri Lankan female has yet to announce her candidacy for the forthcoming Presidential Elections.
I want to see Diana Gamage and NPP’s Harini Amarasuriya in the race.
I am tired of the pot-bellied males who have already come forward.