Russia now requires Sri Lanka Defence Ministry clearance for ex-servicemen visit visas

Posted by Editor on May 29, 2024 - 6:28 pm

Russia will now require clearance from Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry for visit visas of ex-servicemen, says Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry.

The Foreign Minister mentioned that he met with the Russian Ambassador in Colombo, Levan S. Dzhagaryan, today (May 29).

“We addressed the urgent situation of Sri Lankans being deployed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and agreed on immediate steps to resolve these issues,” he said in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

“Russia will now require Sri Lanka Defence Ministry clearance for visit visas of ex-servicemen.”

He added that the upcoming visit by Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tharaka Balasuriya, to Russia will allow further discussions to find a solution to this matter.