Dr. Punsara Amarasinghe released on bail after arrest over ISIS remarks

Posted by Editor on May 29, 2024 - 6:53 pm

Dr. Punsara Amarasinghe, a lecturer at Kotelawala Defence University (KDU), was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and has now been released on bail by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

He was granted personal bail of Rs. 1 million after appearing in court today (May 29).

Dr. Amarasinghe’s arrest earlier today (May 29) was due to allegations that he made a false statement about the four Sri Lankans arrested in India for suspected ISIS links.

He allegedly made these controversial remarks during a recent televised interview.