Sri Lanka President congratulates Indian Prime Minister Modi on Chandrayaan-3 success

Posted by Editor on August 24, 2023 - 5:00 pm

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended his heartiest congratulations to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful lunar landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

President Wickremesinghe upheld that Sri Lanka having India as the closest neighbour sharing a robust timeless relationship and with both countries being members of the South Asian family, and observed that, it is with immense pride that the nation is celebrating this historic and momentous achievement.

President Wickremesinghe underscored the global significance of Prime Minister Modi’s magnanimous gesture of dedicating this success to all of humanity, which he noted would inspire generations to pursue the advancement of scientific and technological progress.

He bestowed best wishes for success in India’s endeavours to attain its future vision of exploring other planets in the solar system.