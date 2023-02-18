Sri Lanka President declares power, fuel, & health essential services

Sri Lanka Government has issued an Extraordinary Gazette Notification declaring services of three sectors essential public services effective from 17th of February 2023.

The Gazette was issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe under powers vested in him in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No.61 of 1979.

Accordingly, all services connected to the supply of electricity, the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel, and all service, work or labour, of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be done in connection with the maintenance, and the reception, care feeding, and treatment, of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, and other similar institution have been declared essential services.