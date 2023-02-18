Feb 18 2023 February 18, 2023 February 18, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka President declares power, fuel, & health essential services

Posted in

Sri Lanka government state logo

Sri Lanka Government has issued an Extraordinary Gazette Notification declaring services of three sectors essential public services effective from 17th of February 2023.

The Gazette was issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe under powers vested in him in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No.61 of 1979.

Accordingly, all services connected to the supply of electricity, the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel, and all service, work or labour, of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be done in connection with the maintenance, and the reception, care feeding, and treatment, of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, and other similar institution have been declared essential services.

Share on FB
Whatsapp