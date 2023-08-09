Sri Lanka President delivers special statement in Parliament

Posted by Editor on August 9, 2023 - 1:31 pm

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized the necessity of implementing the 13th Amendment in a way that suits the nation’s growth and future.

The President stated this while addressing parliament this morning (August 08).

He also stressed that achieving this matter requires a consensus among all parliament members through comprehensive and open-minded deliberations, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Meanwhile President Wickremesinghe, who advocated a departure from the traditional view of the opposition merely criticizing the government, urged a more inclusive approach that involves considering opposition viewpoints in decision-making, promoting a more balanced and collaborative political environment.

In his special parliamentary address, he further emphasized the importance of acting confidently and responsibly.

The President also highlighted that the nation’s development relies on the joint efforts of following a fresh direction, encouraging the adoption of this new approach.

In addition, Wickremesinghe urged all members to avoid engaging in personal debates and instead focus on envisioning the nation’s future, while calling for sincere unity among parliamentarians to collaboratively make decisions that prioritize the country’s long-term interests.

Speaking further, the President said that there are three categories of prisoners: remand prisoners, those on death row and those with other sentences, and the last two categories will be considered for Presidential Pardon.

Based on the recommendations of the Minister of Justice, Presidential approval has been granted to release 11 prisoners from the category of those with other sentences, he added.

Moreover, the President highlighted that around 90% to 92% of the land occupied by the security forces and the police in 2009, has been gradually released.

This includes 22,919 acres, consisting of 817 acres of state-owned land, and 22,101 acres of privately owned land, he said.

The occupied land area by security forces and police is 3,754 acres, with 862 acres being state-owned and 2,892 acres being privately owned, he added.