Sri Lanka President flies to United Kingdom to attend Prince Charles coronation ceremony

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe and eight others left the Katunayake International Airport this morning (May 04) for the United Kingdom to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, 2023, at 11:00 AM London time.

Ahead of the coronation, the Commonwealth Secretariat will take advantage of the gathering of leaders in London to host a Commonwealth Summit for Presidents and Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries on Friday, May 05.

Eight months after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III would be formally crowned the British monarch in a massive ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 06, 2023.