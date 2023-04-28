Sri Lanka President inspects locally-produced Combat All-Terrain Vehicles

The Sri Lanka Navy Marine Corps presented three special Combat All-Terrain Vehicles (CATVs) to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (April 27).

The CATVs were produced locally by Ideal Motor Company and are a part of the new concept of the Sri Lanka Navy Marine Corps to combat illegal activities, terrorist activities, and various smuggling activities along the coast of Sri Lanka.

The CATVs will be used to combat various illegal activities and drug trafficking in Colombo and Mannar areas in the future. They are currently under the custody of the Sri Lanka Navy, and their operation was demonstrated for the President during the presentation.

The event was attended by Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Mr Sagala Ratnayake, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, Navy Deputy Chief of Staff and Director General Operations Rear Admiral Pradeep Ratnayake, Director of the Marine Corps Commodore Sanath Pitigala, and other senior officers. The Chairman of Ideal Motors Ceylon Private Ltd Mr. Naleen J. Welgama and several others were also in attendance.