Sri Lanka President instructs to use Rs. 1.8 Billion from COVID Fund for Essential Medicine

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the relevant officials to release Rs. 1.8 billion from COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund to import essential medicines, President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

These funds were received from donors to control the COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in Sri Lanka, the President had instructed for the money in the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund to be used for health requirements.

Some 234 types of medicines required for hospitals are manufactured locally. Drug prices continue to increase in the world market sharply. In view of this situation, the President pointed out the possibility of rapidly increasing the local pharmaceutical manufacturing and obtaining the necessary raw materials in this regard under the Indian credit line.

The President made these remarks at a discussion held at the President’s House in Colombo, today (June 03) regarding matters of urgent concern in the field of health sector.

There are 12 investors in the pharmaceutical sector in Oyamaduwa and Millewa area in Horana. The production in those factories is expected to begin in the next few months and has the potential to produce more than 200 types of drugs in these regions, the officials said.

‘The Ministry of Samurdhi and Education is planning to provide a nutritious meal to primary school children and pregnant mothers’, the President further said.

The importation of medicines and medical equipment is being funded from several sources. It is planned to allocate the required funds from the proposed budget as well.

The Officials pointed out that based on the current progress in the health sector it would return to normal within the next three months.