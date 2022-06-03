Two Men shot dead in Panadura and Beruwala

An individual had died in a shooting carried out by an unknown gunman riding on a motorcycle near Nirmala Mawatha in Panadura today (June 03).

Police said the victim is yet to be identified and Panadura Police are investigating to arrest the suspects.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man was gunned down in Moragalla, Aluthgama today morning (June 03).

According to the police, the victim was a resident of Beruwala and is a king coconut vendor. He was gunned down while loading his truck with King Coconuts purchased from a house.

The Kalutara Police Scene of Crime Officers were seen investigating the crime scene today.

Sri Lanka Police said that an investigation is underway.