Prageeth Ekneligoda case: Nine Army Intelligence officers remanded

Nine army intelligence officers who were released on bail, over the abduction and disappearance of journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda, have been remanded until the 13th of June.

The order was made by the Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar today (June 03).

In November 2019, the nine accused had been served indictment over the abduction of Eknaligoda and released on previous bail.

Prageeth Ekneligoda, who was a cartoonist, political analyst and journalist, was reported missing on the 24th of January 2010, two days before the 2010 Presidential Election.

During today’s proceedings, evidence statements were recorded from the witnesses in the case.

Further hearing of the case has been fixed for the 13th of June.