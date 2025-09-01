Sri Lanka President launches Jaffna Public Library E-Library project

Posted by Editor on September 1, 2025 - 6:37 pm

The programme to develop the Jaffna Library into an e-library was inaugurated this morning (September 1) under the patronage of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Accordingly, the website jaffna.dlp.gov.lk was launched for the Jaffna Public Library, enabling readers to access its collection online.

The Jaffna Public Library, a symbol of pride for the people of Jaffna, is one of the largest libraries in Asia and houses an extensive collection of books. It is used daily by schoolchildren, university students, and researchers from both Sri Lanka and abroad.

At the event, an integrated library management system, a smart card access facility, and a special unit equipped with assistive technology for persons with special needs were also introduced.

A sum of Rs. 100 million has been allocated for this project from the 2025 budget.

Following the official launch of the e-library programme, the President toured the reading hall and lending section of the library, engaging in cordial discussions with the staff.

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala, Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar, several Members of Parliament, the Jaffna Municipal Commissioner, the Chief Librarian of the Jaffna Public Library, and library staff were also present on the occasion.