Sri Lanka President launches Jaffna International Cricket Stadium project

Posted by Editor on September 1, 2025 - 6:48 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that during the last Presidential and General Elections, the people of the North took a step forward with the National People’s Power, not just for that single step, but with the vision of moving a thousand steps ahead.

He assured that the trust placed by the people will be safeguarded until a truly united Sri Lankan nation is built.

The President made these remarks today (September 1) at the ceremony held to commence construction of the Jaffna International Cricket Stadium on Mandaitivu Island.

At the event, it was also announced that under a long-term plan, Mandaitivu Island will be developed into a fully-fledged Sports City, equipped with international-standard facilities. The Sports City will feature a swimming complex, a modern indoor stadium for multiple sports, star-class hotels and restaurants, luxury apartments, shopping complexes, and recreational centres.

The Jaffna International Cricket Stadium will be built in four phases. In the first phase, the stadium and pavilion will be constructed to a level where matches can be played. The second phase will include the main grandstand and media centre, the third will cover the remaining stands, and the final phase will see the installation of floodlights.

The stadium, which is being built on land provided by the Velanai Pradeshiya Sabha to Sri Lanka Cricket, will have a seating capacity of around 40,000 spectators and will be equipped to host international day-night matches. Once completed, it will become Sri Lanka’s fifth stadium capable of hosting international matches and the seventh international-standard cricket stadium in the country.

President Dissanayake highlighted that cricket is a sport that has carried Sri Lanka’s pride to the world. He stressed that sport has the unique power to unite people beyond boundaries and differences, adding that the Jaffna International Cricket Stadium will not merely be a venue for cricket, but a symbol of national unity.

The President further expressed his vision of one day seeing a Sri Lankan national cricket team representing Sinhalese, Tamil, and Muslim youth, cheered on by fans of every community seated together in one stadium. He described this as his dream and urged all to join in making it a reality.

He expressed confidence that the first match at the stadium will take place before the end of this year and that within three years, the venue will be ready to host its first international cricket match. He commended Sri Lanka Cricket for taking this landmark initiative, calling it a turning point for the sport.

The event was attended by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala, Northern Province Governor Nagalingam Vethanayahan, Deputy Minister of Sports Sugath Thilakaratne, Members of Parliament, officials of Sri Lanka Cricket including its Chairman, as well as school cricketers from the Jaffna District.