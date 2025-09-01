Sri Lanka Deputy Defence Minister visits Abhimansala centres in Kurunegala and Anuradhapura

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) visited Abhimansala-3 in Pangolla, Kurunegala, and Abhimansala-1 in Anuradhapura on August 29 and 30, 2025.

The Abhimansala centres, established by the Sri Lanka Army, provide rehabilitation and lifelong care for differently-abled war veterans. Services include medical consultations, prosthetic and orthotic support, physiotherapy and mental health counseling.

During his visits, the Deputy Minister met with residents and discussed their welfare, while also holding meetings with officials to review rehabilitation operations and explore possible service improvements.

Deputy Minister of Women and Child Affairs Dr. Namal Sudarshana, MPs Prof. Sena Nanayakkara, and Nimal Palihena also joined the visits.