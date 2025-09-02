Swiss teen rescued from drowning at Elephant Rock beach

Posted by Editor on September 2, 2025 - 9:09 am

A 17-year-old Swiss national was rescued from drowning at Elephant Rock beach in Pottuvil on September 1, 2025.

Police said the incident happened around noon when the girl, who had been bathing in the sea, was caught in a strong current and dragged away from the shore.

Officers of the Pottuvil Police Lifesaving Unit rushed to her aid and successfully brought her back to safety.

The rescuers were Police Sergeant 44261 Sudanta, Police Constable 20373 Lahiru, and Police Constable 98864 Nipun.