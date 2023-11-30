Sri Lanka President leaves for Dubai to attend the COP28

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe left the island this morning (November 30) to attend the COP28 World Leaders’ Summit to be held in Dubai, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP28) will be held from November 30 until December 12 with the aim of tackling pressing climate change issues and addressing critical decisions.

The Sri Lankan leader, accompanied by 3 ministers, 2 opposition MPs and 20 young participants passionate about environmental concerns, will take part in this pivotal conference in Dubai.

The primary objective of the Sri Lankan delegation is to harness support and collaboration from countries in the Tropical Belt to influence policy-making decisions on a global scale.

About COP28:

COP28 stands for the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). COPs take place every year.

COP28, taking place in the United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12, 2023, aims to address the climate crisis by agreeing on ways to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Over 70,000 delegates, including member states, business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, journalists, and various other experts and stakeholders are expected to attend.