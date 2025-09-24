Sri Lanka President meets U.S. envoy Sergio Gor in New York

Posted by Editor on September 24, 2025 - 6:51 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is in the United States to attend the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, met with President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs, U.S. Ambassador to India and Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, Sergio Gor, on the afternoon of September 23 (US time).

The meeting was held at the Office of Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Discussions centered on strengthening cooperation in trade, commerce, tourism and investment between the two countries.

President Dissanayake emphasized that, following an unprecedented economic crisis, Sri Lanka’s new government, backed by a strong public mandate, is committed to forging closer and more productive ties with the United States. He stressed that priority has been given to building a prosperous economy based on sustainable growth.

The President also outlined measures taken by his government, including structural reforms, to ensure long-term economic stability and safeguard transparency for the benefit of the people.

Both sides also reviewed progress in ongoing discussions between Sri Lankan representatives and U.S. officials on addressing the trade imbalance, reducing barriers to bilateral trade, and reaching fair, mutually beneficial agreements.

Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, former Chief Justice and President’s Counsel Jayantha Jayasuriya, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were also present at the meeting.