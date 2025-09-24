Sri Lanka President meets UN Human Rights Chief in New York

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is in the United States to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, met UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk yesterday (September 23) at the UN Secretariat in New York.

High Commissioner Türk welcomed President Dissanayake and held bilateral discussions with him at the Human Rights Council Auditorium.

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, and Permanent Representative to the UN and former Chief Justice, President’s Counsel Jayantha Jayasuriya, also took part in the meeting.