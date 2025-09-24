Court will be informed if Udaya Gammanpila’s arrest is decided – AG

The Attorney General today (September 24) informed the Court of Appeal that if a decision is made to arrest former Minister Udaya Gammanpila, the court will be notified through the proper legal procedure.

This statement was made by Additional Solicitor General Sudarshana de Silva, who appeared on behalf of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), when the writ petition filed by Gammanpila seeking an order to prevent his arrest was taken up today.

At a previous hearing, the CID informed the Court of Appeal that no decision had yet been made to arrest Gammanpila in connection with the matter.

The petitioner, Gammanpila, states that on August 27, 2025, several news reports indicated that the CID had informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court that an investigation had been initiated to determine whether his remarks constituted an offence under Section 3(1) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act No. 56 of 2007 and Section 120 of the Penal Code.