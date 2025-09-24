Sri Lanka, India reaffirm ties at UNGA meeting

Posted by Editor on September 24, 2025 - 10:32 am

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath met India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Minister Herath, in a post shared on X, said the discussions reaffirmed the strong friendship and close cooperation between Sri Lanka and India.

The meeting took place as world leaders gathered in New York for the UNGA session. Herath is accompanying President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is scheduled to address the General Assembly today (September 24) at 3:15 PM local time.

According to the Presidential Media Division, President Dissanayake will also hold bilateral talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and several other world leaders during his visit.