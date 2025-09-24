SLPP warns Tissa Kuttiarachchi over controversial remarks

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam has strongly warned former Member of Parliament Tissa Kuttiarachchi to stop making irresponsible and controversial statements at public meetings.

The warning follows recent remarks by Kuttiarachchi, where he claimed he would become the “unofficial President of Sri Lanka” if MP Namal Rajapaksa were to become President of the country.

Kariyawasam emphasized that such comments damage the party’s reputation and urged Kuttiarachchi to act responsibly in his public statements.