Sri Lanka President arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

Posted by Editor on September 24, 2025 - 8:00 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who left the country to attend the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the United States yesterday (September 23) at around 8:50 AM (US time).

On his arrival, President Dissanayake was warmly received by Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, former Chief Justice and President’s Counsel Jayantha Chandrasiri Jayasuriya.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, is accompanying President Dissanayake on this visit.