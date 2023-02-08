Sri Lanka President Ranil speaks to Turkey President Erdogan, offers assistance

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe spoke to Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday (February 07) and extended his support for the people of Turkey and offered assistance to the country.

President Wickremesinghe stated that the people of Sri Lanka will stand with the people of Turkey to assist them during this disaster.

The President expressed shock and sadness over the tragic loss of life, injuries and devastation caused by a series of earthquakes in Turkey on Monday.

He extended his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of Sri Lanka to the Government and people of Turkey, especially the families of the bereaved and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The President has also said that Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to assist with a contingent of military personnel for the rescue operation.