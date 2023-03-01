Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremasinghe released from 108 lawsuits filed by victims of Easter Sunday Attacks

The Colombo District Court today (March 01) ordered the release of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe from 108 lawsuits filed by the victims of those who have died and injured from the Easter Sunday bomb attacks in 2019.

This decision was announced by Colombo Additional District Judge Mahesha de Silva.

These lawsuits were filed demanding compensation for the damage caused to them by not taking steps to prevent the terrorist attack on Easter Sunday.

When these cases were previously heard, the lawyers representing President Ranil Wickremesinghe had raised a preliminary objection and pointed out that it was not possible to maintain a case against him under the Constitution as their client was currently appointed as the President of Sri Lanka.

After that, the Colombo District Court ruled that it is not possible to maintain a case against President Ranil Wickremesinghe at this time and then issued this order.

These 108 cases were filed by people who became victims of the Easter Sunday attacks, against Former President Maithripala Sirisena, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, former Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, Former Head of State Intelligence Nilantha Jayawardena and others, demanding compensation for the damage caused to them by not taking steps to prevent terrorist attacks despite receiving intelligence information that a terrorist attack would be launched on Easter Sunday.