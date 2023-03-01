Kerosene price reduced from midnight today

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has reduced the price of a litre of kerosene by Rs. 50 with effect from midnight today (March 01).

Accordingly, the new price of a litre of kerosene is Rs. 305.

Meanwhile, the industrial kerosene (Lanka Industrial Kerosene) has been reduced by Rs. 134 to Rs. 330 per litre.

However, the prices of Petrol and Diesel will remain at current prices.

CEYPETCO’s proposal to lower the price of kerosene oil has been endorsed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.