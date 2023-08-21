Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe meets Singapore President Halimah Yacob

Posted by Editor on August 21, 2023 - 2:47 pm

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe met Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob today (August 21) in Singapore, the President’s Media Division (PMD) announced.

President Wickremesinghe left for a two-day official visit to Singapore this morning (August 21), along with a series of significant meetings planned including bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu Hai Yien.

After meeting the President of Singapore, Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe has also met Singapore’s Defence Minister Dr. Ng Eng Hen.

During the discussion, talks were focused on geopolitical developments and the importance of regional stability for small maritime countries, according to the PMD.

The Presidents’ Media Division says that during President Wickremesinghe’s absence from the country, four Acting Ministers have been designated to oversee the ministries under his purview as follows: