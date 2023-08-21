Two inmates at Galle Prison died, 05 hospitalised due to unidentified illness

Posted by Editor on August 21, 2023 - 8:57 pm

Two inmates at the Galle Prison have died while five others have been hospitalised due to an unidentified illness, the Prisons Spokesman said.

Furthermore, he mentioned that five inmates have also been admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital for treatment and investigations are underway to identify the infection.

Meanwhile, the Prisons Department has taken measures to wear face masks in the prison as a safety measure to protect against the unidentified epidemic.