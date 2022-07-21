Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe visits Defence Ministry

Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces arrived at the Defence Ministry situated at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte this morning (July 21).

President Ranil Wickremesinghe made this visit after being sworn in as the 8th Executive President of Sri Lanka this morning (July 21) at the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

General Kamal Gunaratne, the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence received the President upon his arrival at the Ministry.

During his maiden visit to a state establishment after swearing in as the President of Sri Lanka, President Wickremesinghe met with the country’s defence top brass for a brief discussion.

Minister Tiran Alles, Attorney General, President’s Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff, Tri Forces Commanders, Inspector General of Police, Chief of National Intelligence, Director of the State Intelligence Service and Senior Ministry Officials were also present at the occasion.