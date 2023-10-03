Sri Lanka President slams western media, says no to international probe

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe slammed the allegations levelled in the documentary aired by British television network Channel 4 during an interview with an international broadcaster Deutsche Welle based in Germany.

President Wickremesinghe stressed that the Sri Lankan government would not carry out an international inquiry on any issue, including the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Speaking to Martin Gak from Deutsche Welle, a German state-owned international broadcaster, the Sri Lankan leader said a few people may have asked for an international probe, but the parliament has not.

In response to questions asked by Martin Gak, President Wickremesinghe said, “You are talking nonsense. You have no right to ask me this question. You think we are second class? You need to take this western attitude out. You stop it, I stop it. We go off.”