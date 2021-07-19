Jul 19 2021 July 19, 2021 July 19, 2021 1Comment by Administrator

Sri Lanka President to contest a second term at Presidential elections

Gotabaya Rajapaksa - President of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today said that he will contest a second term at the next presidential election.

He said earlier that he will hold the seat only for one term.

The President reiterated this during a meeting held today (July 19) with heads of media institutions.

