Sri Lanka President urges not to display his photo in cut-outs and posters

Posted by Editor on October 9, 2023 - 7:10 am

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued a directive urging against the use of his images on billboards, cut-outs and posters.

He has also called upon fellow political leaders to avoid incorporating their photos in their campaign materials.

President Wickremesinghe emphasized the importance of addressing the people’s needs over the politics of slogans, noting that such practices have adversely affected the country’s economy.

The President reiterated his long-standing opposition to the use of slogans and cut-out-based politics and encouraged everyone to embark on a new political journey together.

These remarks were made during his participation in the 149th-anniversary celebration of Chenkalady Central College in Batticaloa yesterday morning (October 08).

Additionally, the President instructed the relevant parties to remove a large cut-out displayed near Chenkalady Central College in Batticaloa, following his participation in various programs in Batticaloa over the past two days.