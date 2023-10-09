Jackson Anthony passes away

Veteran Sri Lankan actor Jackson Anthony has passed away this morning (October 09) after being treated for 14 months at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Hospital in Colombo.

He was 65 years old when he died.

On July 02, 2022, Jackson Anthony and two other people were wounded and hospitalised after the vehicle they were travelling had collided with a wild elephant at Thalawa in Anuradhapura.

They had reportedly been on their way back after finishing filming at the Haththikuchchi Viharaya in Galgamuwa when the vehicle crashed into a wild elephant.

The vehicle was severely damaged in the crash while it is believed that the wild elephant might also have been critically wounded.

Anthony was later transferred from the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital to the National Hospital in Colombo, where he underwent surgeries.

An esteemed actor in Sri Lankan cinema, theatre as well as television, Jackson Anthony is one of the most popular artists in Sri Lanka and has won the national award for the Best Actor for a record sixteen times.

He was also well-known for his immense talent and versatility as a director, producer, singer, screenwriter, television host, novelist, columnist, lyricist, historian and traveller.