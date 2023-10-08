Oct 08 2023 October 8, 2023 October 8, 2023 NoComment

Schools in Galle and Matara districts closed for two days

Posted by Editor on October 8, 2023 - 10:45 am

Flood in Matara

All schools in the Galle and Matara districts will be closed on Monday (October 09) and Tuesday (October 10) due to bad weather, the Southern Province Education Ministry announced.

This decision was taken after a discussion with the Governor of the Southern Province, Willy Gamage.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY