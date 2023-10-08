Cannot endorse international investigations into Sri Lanka’s internal matters – PMD

Sri Lanka cannot endorse the idea of international investigations into the island’s internal matters, President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The Constitution of Sri Lanka and all other existing laws do not provide for conducting international investigations, the PMD said further, explaining that carrying out such investigations would be in violation of the law.

These remarks were made in a statement on Friday (October 06) in which the PMD raised concerns about the editorial published in the local Catholic newspaper ‘Gnanartha Pradeepaya’ dated October 08 (Sunday), as well as the article titled “An international investigation team is needed for an independent, transparent, and thorough investigation and monitoring.”

The PMD says Public Security Minister Tiran Alles, on April 20, 2023, had delivered 88 volumes and 48,909 pages of the presidential commission report on the Easter attack to Most Rev. Bishop Harold Anthony, following a request made by him.

Additionally, during a recent telephone conversation with Minister Tiran Alles, the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Bishop Harold Anthony had mentioned that he was personally reviewing the report.

In light of this, the PMD said President Ranil Wickremesinghe is preparing to engage in discussions with representatives of the Bishops Conference.

The PMD said a committee, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, has been established to conduct an inquiry and produce a report regarding the Channel 4 television program.

“The government also intends to engage in further discussions on this issue once the Bishops’ Conference have thoroughly reviewed the report from the Presidential Commission.”