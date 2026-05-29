Sri Lanka President urges spiritual revival to fight drugs

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 29, 2026 - 6:55 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says fostering a religious awakening among the younger generation is essential to prevent them from falling into drug abuse and other social evils, while stressing that religious leaders have a major role to play in this effort.

The President made these remarks while attending the Vaishakya Festival 2026 held at the Ganewewa Purana Viharaya in Nikaweratiya today (May 29).

Addressing the gathering, President Dissanayake said Sri Lanka has, for the first time, dismantled the political protection that previously existed for drug trafficking and organised crime. He stressed that no individuals involved in such activities now receive political patronage.

The President noted that today’s youth have access to unprecedented opportunities through advancements in technology, communication and global connectivity. However, he warned that the same developments have also created pathways to drug abuse, criminal activities and other harmful influences.

He said the Government has launched a major national programme to combat drug trafficking and that a significant quantity of narcotics has been seized during the past seven months. He added that the challenge facing the country is to guide young people away from destructive influences and towards a safe and meaningful future.

President Dissanayake said that while the Government can address the issue through laws, regulations and state institutions, lasting solutions require spiritual guidance and moral development. He emphasised that religious leaders, led by the Maha Sangha, have a major responsibility in helping young people avoid harmful influences.

The President also stressed the need to introduce a new framework of ethics and values in society and highlighted the importance of building a compassionate nation that respects all cultures, ethnicities and religions.

He commended Ven. Kathnoruwe Siridhamma Thero for his religious and social service, particularly his efforts to guide young people towards becoming a responsible and virtuous generation. The President noted that millions of people, many of them youth, have been reached through the Thero’s Dhamma programmes.

During the event, the book “Divi Man Sadaham”, compiled from sermons delivered by Ven. Kathnoruwe Siridhamma Thero, was officially launched together with the temple’s mobile application. The newly constructed Dhamma Hall, Bodhighara, bell tower and alms hall of the temple were also ceremonially inaugurated.

Among those present were the Mahanayake of Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya, Most Venerable Aggamaha Pandita Makulewe Wimala Mahanayaka Thero; the Anunayaka of the Asgiri Chapter, Most Ven. Narampanawe Ananda Thero; the Judicial Sangha Nayaka of Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya, Ven. Attangane Rathanapala Nayaka Thero; the General Registrar of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya, Most Ven. Attangane Sasanarathana Nayaka Thero; Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi; Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala; Governor of the North Western Province Tissa Warnasuriya; several ministers and members of parliament; indigenous leader Vannila Aththo; and a large number of devotees and residents.