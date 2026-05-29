Sri Lanka urges peace in Indian Ocean at Moscow forum

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 29, 2026 - 7:25 pm

Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, addressed emerging global security challenges in a changing world order at the XIV International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters held in Moscow, Russia, on May 28, 2026.

During his address, the Defence Secretary highlighted the growing geopolitical importance of the Indian Ocean and stressed the need to maintain the region as a zone of peace, cooperation and shared prosperity.

He said freedom of navigation, respect for international law and constructive dialogue among nations are important to prevent regional rivalries from escalating into confrontation.

Thuyacontha also underscored the importance of international cooperation, intelligence sharing and collective action in addressing modern security threats, including terrorism, cybercrime, maritime insecurity and climate-related risks.

Reaffirming Sri Lanka’s commitment to non-alignment and peaceful coexistence, he noted that smaller states have an important role to play in promoting dialogue, trust and regional stability amid increasingly complex global challenges.

The international forum brought together senior officials and representatives from numerous countries and international organisations from around the world.