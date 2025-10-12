Sri Lanka President vows Rs 1,750 daily wage for plantation workers this year

Posted by Editor on October 12, 2025 - 7:39 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that steps would be taken within this year to fulfil the long-standing demand of plantation workers for a daily wage of Rs 1,750.

The President emphasised that the government is fulfilling its responsibility to ensure both the economic and social rights of the plantation community, who have contributed to strengthening the national economy for nearly 202 years through their hard labour.

President Dissanayake made these remarks today (October 12) while participating in an event held at the Bandarawela Public Grounds, where housing ownership deeds were distributed to the Malayagam community.

The President pointed out that, for the first time in the country’s history, during the last general election, the plantation community elected their own relatives and neighbours to Parliament. He emphasised that the expectations placed by this community would never be betrayed and assured that the government is committed to strengthening that trust further by uplifting their economic and social living standards.

The President further stated that the government has placed special focus on ensuring the health rights of the plantation people, confirming their right to access clean drinking water, providing better education for their children, and eradicating the drug menace within the plantation sector.

In line with the Hatton Declaration, which seeks to realise the vision of “A Thriving Nation and a Beautiful Life,” the President symbolically handed over deeds of ownership to 2,000 beneficiaries under the fourth phase of the Indo–Lanka Housing Project, which aims to confirm the right to housing for the Malayagam Tamil community through the construction of 10,000 new homes.

The primary objective of this project is to improve the living standards of the plantation community residing in the hill country and to provide them with safe, environmentally friendly houses equipped with basic facilities. For each house, the Government of India has contributed Rs 2.8 million, while the Government of Sri Lanka has allocated Rs 400,000 for infrastructure facilities.

At this event, the President also received a set of publications compiled in connection with the housing project.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed his gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of India, and the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka for the support extended by the Indian Government towards improving the economic and social well-being of the Sri Lankan people.

Addressing the gathering, the President further stated:

“This housing project can be regarded as a symbol of the long-standing historical friendship between Sri Lanka and India and of the goodwill that the Indian Government and its people continue to show towards Sri Lanka and its citizens.

We are aware of the longstanding relationship between India and Sri Lanka. In particular, during the recent economic collapse, India extended significant assistance to our country. Furthermore, India provided strong support during the debt restructuring programme aimed at helping Sri Lanka recover from the economic crisis.

India continues to extend substantial financial assistance to help stabilise and advance our economy. Support is also being provided for solar power projects at religious sites, for the development of dairy-related industries to uplift the living standards of ordinary people, and for the construction of houses for the plantation community.

During my visit to India, the Indian Prime Minister agreed to convert the Anuradhapura railway signalling project, originally a loan-funded initiative, into a grant. Therefore, I wish to extend our sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of India, and the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka for their continued support in uplifting the economic and social well-being of our people.

The plantation community represents a unique section of our population and plays a vital role in our national economy. For nearly 202 years, they have laboured hand in hand with the soil, making a remarkable contribution towards strengthening the nation’s economy.

When this community first arrived in Sri Lanka over 202 years ago, many perished along the journey due to various hardships. In truth, they have lived in suffering for more than two centuries. As a government, we have a profound responsibility to ensure that their basic needs are met and to provide them with a dignified and comfortable life.

In this regard, we have focused our attention on several key areas.

Among us lives a community that does not own even an inch of land. It is the duty of the government to ensure that they gain ownership of land and a home. We are presently engaged in a programme dedicated to fulfilling that responsibility.

Likewise, these people must be given a fair wage that allows them to sustain their lives. For a long time, they have been demanding a daily wage of Rs 1,750, and we are determined to ensure that they receive this entitlement within this year by whatever means necessary.

Malnutrition and health insecurity are most prevalent among the plantation community. Therefore, we have directed special attention to their health issues. Measures are being taken to bring estate hospitals under government administration, to deploy the required doctors and medical staff, and to ensure the supply of essential medicines. Thus, we assure you that the government is fulfilling its duty to safeguard your health.

We must also ensure the right of every citizen to access clean drinking water. In the coming years, the government will give top priority to projects aimed at providing safe drinking water to the people, and a larger allocation will be made for this purpose in the upcoming budget.

Education is one of the key instruments for breaking the cycle of poverty that this community faces. There is a strong link between education and poverty; hence, education plays a crucial role in empowering people to overcome hardship.

We have examined the deficiencies that exist in estate schools, and we must guarantee every child the right to study in his or her own language.

Mental well-being too is of great importance. A home to live in, a source of income, good health, education for one’s children, and peace of mind are all fundamental rights of every citizen. We are working to uphold these rights.

The plantation community continues to experience a lack of due respect and recognition, both culturally and socially. Therefore, our government is working with a strong commitment to build a society that values and respects the cultural rights, identity, and heritage of all communities.

We must create a new society that respects the identity of every culture, where such identity is not seen as a symbol of division or hostility. Accordingly, we are working towards two main objectives: to uplift the economic life of this community and to ensure their rightful place in social life.

For decades, the plantation community supported various political movements and aligned with different parties across generations. However, for the first time in history, during the last general election, they rejected the old political establishments and placed their trust in a new journey, working tirelessly to bring our government to power with renewed hopes and expectations.

For the first time, many brothers and sisters representing the plantation community became part of the national political movement. For the first time, your own relatives and neighbours were elected to Parliament. This marks a significant transformation in Sri Lankan politics. We assure you that the trust you have placed in us will never be broken. We will strengthen that trust and continue to move forward with it.

Let us also work together to eradicate the drug menace that has spread in these areas and to protect our children from the grip of narcotics. We must end this scourge once and for all, and we will not step back from the measures we have already taken to do so.

We have already taken a series of strong measures to end bribery and corruption. Politics that stand in opposition to these measures are dangerous. Let us act with understanding and unity. Meanwhile, several development programmes are being implemented to advance the national economy, and the benefits of these economic victories must flow to ordinary people. We are putting in place the necessary mechanisms to ensure that outcome.

There are many matters on which we have agreed with you. We have taken upon ourselves the responsibility of fulfilling those commitments, and we are working diligently to do so. We firmly believe that we can lead our country forward successfully from the situation it was once in and that we can improve the living standards of our people. I invite all of you to join hands with us in this effort.”

Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, Mr. Samantha Vidyaratne, said:

“The Malayagam community has been a great strength to the national economy. They have earned valuable foreign exchange for our country. When we speak of the tea industry, rubber must also be included; together, tea and rubber bring in about two billion US dollars annually to our national economy. Yet, despite the income earned from these sectors, the issues faced by those who work in them have not been adequately addressed.

Accordingly, this year, 2025, marks the beginning of the largest housing development programme in history to be launched within a single year. Today, we are commencing the programme to provide 2,056 houses to beneficiaries.

Each housing recipient will also be granted ownership of a ten-perch plot of land.

I remember that in 2014, a landslide in the Haldummulla area claimed 36 lives. Similarly, in 2023, around 50 families in Punagala and Kabaragala became destitute and are still living in a temporary camp inside an abandoned tea factory. The construction of 50 new houses for those families, funded through public taxation, is now in its final stage.”

High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Mr. Santosh Jha, said:

“I am delighted to participate in this special occasion. This event symbolises the longstanding friendship between India and Sri Lanka. It also reflects the unbreakable bond between the people of our two nations. India and Sri Lanka are, in many ways, cultural siblings, and together we continue to take steps towards a brighter future.

We have always been committed to supporting the improvement of the living standards of our Sri Lankan brothers and sisters. In doing so, we have worked closely in key areas such as housing, education, skills development, healthcare, and community development. This housing project for the people of the hill country marks a significant milestone in that partnership.

We have contributed to the construction of more than 65,000 houses across all 25 districts of Sri Lanka. In addition, we have supported the establishment of a hospital in the plantation region and the construction of the Mahatma Gandhi International Centre in Matale. We have also extended special assistance to children’s education. These are but a few among the many development initiatives launched for the benefit of the Indian-origin Tamil community in the hill country.

Last year, we successfully concluded a STEM teacher training programme, and we continue to implement similar projects. Furthermore, the development project at Seetha Amman Temple is being carried out to promote the tourism sector.

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised, supporting Sri Lanka’s development is a responsibility that India feels as deeply as one would for a member of their own family. We remain firmly committed to the overall development of all the people of Sri Lanka.

According to the meaning of the Kural verse ‘Virupparaach chutram iyaiyin arupparaa aakkam palavum tharum’, written by the great Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar, it reminds us that ‘the unwavering love of a kinsman is the foundation of boundless growth.’ Taking this moment to reflect upon that truth, I wish to reaffirm India’s steadfast commitment to the well-being, progress, and prosperity of the people of Sri Lanka.”

Deputy Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure Sundaralingam Pradeep and the Secretary to the Ministry Prabath Chandra Keerthi also shared their views at the event.

Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe, Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs Dinidu Saman Hennayake, Uva Province Governor Attorney-at-Law Kapila Jayasekara, and Sabaragamuwa Province Governor Champa Janaki Rajarathna, along with several public representatives and government officials, were also present on this occasion.