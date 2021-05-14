Sri Lanka President’s Eid-ul-Fitr Message

Extending his wishes to the Muslim community which celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr at the end of Ramadan fasting today (14), President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he believes the true Muslims who follow the Holy Quran would collectively commit themselves with added determination to further strengthen peace and harmony.

Ramazan Day Message

Sri Lankan Muslims join Eid-ul-Fitr at the end of Ramadan fasting with the hope that Allah would accede to their wishes. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I offer my best wishes with the expectation that all those virtuous wishes may come true.

Although the practice to enjoy the blessings of Allah for a prosperous life by everyone spending the holy month of Ramazan together regardless of differences in status is a religious custom, the social value of it is also highly praiseworthy. The Muslims consider Ramazan to be a great opportunity for the purification of lives as well as to practice self-control. The children are inspired by the way the Ramazan season is spent by the adults.

Without doubt the appeal to save the humankind from this lethal COVID-19 pandemic would be among the wishes of our Islam devotees. The hope as well the commitment and dedication of the whole world is to create a healthy lifestyle free of the prevailing pandemic. The month of Ramazan is a time for the reflection of this objective.

The reconciliation revealed by us to the world through building peace and brotherhood among the communities is a great example to the entire Muslim world. I believe that the true Islam devotees who follow the Holy Quran would collectively commit themselves with added determination to further strengthen harmony.

I extend my best wishes to all Islam devotees in Sri Lanka who join together with the Islam devotees across the world for a happy Eid-ul-fitr!

Eid Mubarak!

May 13, 2021

Gotabaya Rajapaksa