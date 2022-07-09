Sri Lanka Prime Minister summons emergency party leaders meeting after protesters stormed the President’s House
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today (July 09) summoned an emergency meeting of political party leaders after protesters stormed the President’s House in Colombo amid growing anger over the government’s handling of an economic crisis.
Ranil Wickremesinghe also requested the speaker to summon parliament, a statement from the Prime Minister’s office said.
This is a desperate call from a clue less prime minister fear of death.