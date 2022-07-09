Sri Lankan Protesters enter premises of Sri Lanka President’s House
Sri Lankan Protesters who are demonstrating in Colombo Fort have taken control of the Sri Lanka President’s House.
Thousands of ordinary Sri Lankans marched to the President’s House demanding the immediate resignation of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the incumbent Government.
Massive protest ongoing urging Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the incumbent government to step down
Sri Lanka Police are continuing to fire tear gas to disperse the crowds.
Protests are being held opposite Colombo, Fort Railway Station, the President’s House in Colombo, Fort and several entry points to Colombo.
