Will respect any decision taken at party leaders’ meeting – President

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he would respect any decision taken at the meeting of political party leaders, Prime Minister’s Office says.

People in large numbers demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the incumbent government stormed the President’s House in Colombo Fort and occupied the premises, earlier today (July 09).

After protestors took control of the Sri Lanka President’s House, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe moved to convene a special meeting of political parties to discuss the ongoing situation.

Prime Minister also requested Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to summon the parliament immediately.