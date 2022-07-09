Ranil Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed the Party Leaders that he is willing to resign as Prime Minister after an All Party Government is established, Prime Minister’s Office announced.

The Prime Minister has informed that he is taking this decision in view of the fact that island-wide fuel distribution is due to recommence this week, the World Food Programme Director is due to visit the country this week, while the debt sustainability report for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is due to be finalised shortly.

The Prime Minister’s office said that Ranil Wickremesinghe will continue as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka until then.