Ranil Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed the Party Leaders that he is willing to resign as Prime Minister after an All Party Government is established, Prime Minister’s Office announced.
The Prime Minister has informed that he is taking this decision in view of the fact that island-wide fuel distribution is due to recommence this week, the World Food Programme Director is due to visit the country this week, while the debt sustainability report for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is due to be finalised shortly.
The Prime Minister’s office said that Ranil Wickremesinghe will continue as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka until then.
Resign and let the great SL public to experience being ruled by the ‘coalition of the willing’. They got it wrong for 75 years and won’t be correct this time either. Only, they will lose the convenience of using Rajapakshas to blame for everything that goes wrong including the sky rocketing price of oil and gas in the international market. Looking forward to see who they will be blaming next. The thagas going to self-appoint in every village will serve them well. Chaos has never produced anything when the house is on fire.
Willing to resign? No No No. Go man go. We don’t you. Just fuck off. I am fed up with you.