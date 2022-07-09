Four Sri Lankan journalists attacked by Police Special Task Force

A tense situation has arisen near the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence.

04 Newsfirst journalists were severely beaten by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The STF also attacked the Newsfirst team that went to hospitalise 04 Newsfirst journalists who were attacked by the STF.

UPDATE – 08:30 PM: Sri Lankan Prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has expressed grave regret over the assault of journalists who were covering protests near his private residence.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne ordered an immediate probe over the attack and to take necessary disciplinary action against those involved, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.